Ohio Governor Wants Foster Families To Have More Of A Voice

Ohio’s governor says the state must give foster care families more of a voice in the decisions affecting them and the children in their care.

Gov. Mike DeWine told reporters at an Associated Press forum that he’s heard “horror stories” of children in the care of foster families being moved without them being consulted.

He said that, if a foster parent has had a child for a year or longer, the foster parent should be placed on equal footing to a blood relative with whom a child may not have had much contact.

DeWine said that, in each case, requested revisions to the law should allow what is in the best interest of the child.