Ohio Hunters Gearing Up For Deer-Gun Season

Hunters in Ohio are anxiously awaiting the arrival of the state’s deer-gun season that begins in early December.

Deer-gun season in Ohio this year runs December 2nd through the 8th, with an additional weekend of hunting December 21 and 22.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife says hunters harvested more than 60,500 deer during last year’s weeklong gun season and more than 9,600 during a weekend hunt.

State officials advise hunters to check the 2019-2020 Ohio hunting and trapping regulations for county-specific bag limits, updates on permits and other information.

The statewide bag limit is six deer. The bag limit in Hancock County is two deer.