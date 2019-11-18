Awakening Minds Art Holds Annual Art Auction In Findlay

Awakening Minds Art held its 9th annual Art Auction over the weekend in Findlay.

“It gets bigger and bigger every year,” said Executive Director Sarah Crisp. “We just keep gaining momentum.”

She says the 31 pieces of art that were auctioned off brought in $51,285 which will be used to keep their programming affordable for families.

The art was made by students in the program, many of which were at the auction to represent their work.

The artwork featured a variety of different scenes and topics and came with names like “Flowers Out My Window” and “America”.

“This is our biggest event of the year and we really look forward to it, it’s a really special event,” Crisp added.

