Ohio Preparing For 2020 Census

Ohio is getting prepped for the 2020 census and the Development Services Agency says it is very important that people get counted.

DSA director and former Mayor of Findlay Lydia Mihalik said that the census will help figure out how $675 billion of federal funds will get distributed.

She added that it is important for communities to get their census correct so that they also get an appropriate distribution from the state.

It’s not only but funds, however. Mihalik said that the census will also determine how many representatives each state can have in Congress.

The Census will be taken between April and May and can be done online.

