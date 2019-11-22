Ohio Launches New Program To Get New Drivers Road Ready

Governor Mike DeWine is unveiling a virtual driving program the state plans to use to help first-time drivers before they hit the road.

The new device called Ohio-Ready, Test, Drive! is similar to a video game with a steering wheel and pedals, and puts those learning to drive in situations they would experience in the real world.

DeWine said the technology will help young people learning to drive in the wake of recent state data showing more than 17,000 young drivers were injured in crashes last year.

DeWine was joined by representatives from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to show off the system.