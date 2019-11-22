Red Cross Assisting Findlay Family After Fire Damages Home

The Findlay Fire Department made quick work of a fire at a house in the 300 block of George Street on Thursday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Matt Cooper says when they arrived on the scene they could see smoke coming from the second floor of 340 George Street.

He says his firefighters quickly put the fire out and saved a lot of property.

“Our guys were really on top of their game, and really made good work of their tactics and were quick on the spot.”

Everyone inside the house, including a child and some pets made it out safely.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with lodging, food and clothing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.