Ohio Lawmakers Hoping To Reinstate Front License Plate Requirement

(ONN) – Ohio’s requirement that state residents get front license plates for their vehicles isn’t gone yet, and two state lawmakers are doing their best to salvage it.

Republican Senators Joe Uecker of the Cincinnati area and Jay Hottinger of Newark are planning to introduce legislation to reinstate the front license plate requirement, which the legislature voted to abolish in March as part of the state transportation budget.

Gov. Mike DeWine reluctantly agreed not to veto the piece of the legislation.

Proponents, who include car dealers and auto enthusiasts, argued the requirement is costly and cumbersome.

But law enforcement agencies say the second plate gives them twice the odds of identifying criminal suspects.

The rear license plate only requirement wont take effect until July 1st, 2020.