Ohio Lawmakers Say Pornography Is A Public Health Hazard

Some lawmakers at the Ohio Statehouse are pushing to declare pornography a public health hazard in the state.

There’s a resolution being heard in a committee in the Ohio House that would follow the footsteps of other states that have passed similar resolutions.

There is a growing concern nationwide over children being taught sex ed through pornography, which has become much more accessible because of the internet.

Ohio House Bill 180 states exposure to porn at earlier ages can lead to bigger societal issues such as human trafficking and sexual violence.

The resolution does not seek to ban pornography, but to raise awareness and highlight concerns surrounding it.

The sponsor of the resolution is State Representative Jena Powell of Darke County.