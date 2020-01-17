Ohio National Guard To Help With Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is mobilizing a unit of the Ohio National Guard to assist in relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

DeWine announced that he was authorizing the Ohio Air National Guard’s 200th Red Horse Squadron to deploy in support of earthquake relief efforts on the island.

The squadron is stationed at Camp Perry, near Port Clinton, with the Red Horse designation standing for Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers.

Puerto Rico was hit by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake and aftershocks this month, prompting a declaration of emergency from the territory’s governor.