Ohio Designated A ‘Priority State’ By Redistricting Committee

(ONN) – A political group backed by Barack Obama and Eric Holder is looking to influence how Ohio draws its congressional lines.

Cleveland.com reports Ohio is among the 12 priority states designated by the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, founded in 2017 to increase democratic representation in congress by influencing the state-by-state process of drawing district maps.

Republicans currently control 61 of Ohio’s 99 house seats.

But if Democrats net more seats, they would have more say in how the maps are drawn under the new redistricting rules Ohio voters approved in 2018 meant to make the process more fair.