The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s 166th Academy Class graduated after 30 weeks of intense training.

The class consisted of 42 cadets, 3 of which will be coming to the Findlay post.

The cadets completed courses in crash investigations, criminal and traffic law, and detection of impaired drivers to name a few.

Coming to the Findlay area are; Krystal Rodriguez-Jiminez from Puerto Rico, David Lopez II from Toledo, and Francisco Chavez from Defiance.