University of Findlay Receives Scholarship Money To Support Computer Science Students

The University of Findlay was awarded around $350,000 in scholarships to support students going into computer science.

The money came as part of the Choose Ohio First Program funded by the Ohio Department of Education.

The scholarship money is available to current graduating high school seniors from Ohio entering the University of Findlay for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted and Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner announced the decision to support over 35 colleges and universities with over $20.5 million over the span of 5 years in late 2019.

