Findlay House Destroyed In Fire

Dozens of Findlay firefighters had a part in battling a house fire on Saturday.

The fire department was dispatched to 3307 Ridgeview Drive just before 5 o’clock Saturday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find flames coming from the roof of the house and the garage.

The two homeowners were out of the house and okay.

Firefighters went to work on the fire and had the bulk of it under control within an hour.

Firefighters stayed at the scene throughout the morning and into the afternoon to put water on hot spots.

Captain Joel Rampe says a total of 30 firefighters responded to the fire.

He says the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The house is a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the family with accommodations and immediate needs.

The firefighters in the video below returned to the scene later in the day to make sure there were no hot spots that could flare up.