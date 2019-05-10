Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post Asking Residents To Join The Light Ohio Blue Campaign

05/10/19 – 4:04 P.M.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Findlay Post wants to invite you in celebrating law enforcement. Lt. Matt Crow said that they are asking residents to join the Light Ohio Blue campaign.

Police Week will last until Thursday. You can learn more at the Findlay Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. Crow also invites you to the Hancock County Law Enforcement Memorial on Monday. The event will be at 6 p.m. at the memorial on Romick Parkway