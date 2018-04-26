Ohio Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Tiger Ridge Case

4/26/18 – 4:33 A.M.

The Ohio Supreme Court appears to be putting an end to a Wood County farmer’s fight to get his exotic animals back. Justices refused yesterday to hear Kenny Hetrick’s second appeal of his case against the Ohio Department of Agriculture. State officials took eleven animals from Hetrick’s Tiger Ridge farm in 2015 after they weren’t registered under Ohio’s exotic animal law. The lion, tigers, and bears seized from the farm are living in animal sanctuaries across the country.