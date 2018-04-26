Community Events for Thursday, April 26

The Putnam County District Library will host an informational seminar on Powers of Attorney & Trustee Investment Powers Tonight, 6:30pm at the Ottawa location. Free, registration recommended. For info: www.MyPCDL.org

(419-523-3747)

“Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” to benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services on Saturday, 10:30am at Riverside Park, with a Kickoff Party Tomorrow, 5-7pm at The Gathering (Cost $20, call for tickets). To register as a walker, team or volunteer, visit: www.OpenArmsFindlay.com

(419-420-9261)

Rummage Sale Tomorrow, 9am-5pm and Saturday, 9am-Noon at First Lutheran Church (Main & Lincoln Sts). Proceeds benefit local, national and international programs.

(No contact number)

The 8th annual Backyard Mission Trip will be held on Saturday. The Findlay Ministerial Association is accepting applications for service projects and volunteers to complete them. For info, call or visit www.FindlayMA.org

(419-379-4903)

4th annual Spring Arts and Crafts Show & Classic Car Show on Saturday at the Bloomdale Community Center (SR18). Craft show 9am-3pm, Car show 11am-2pm, Silent auction 9am-2pm. Proceeds benefit Cancer Patient Services.

(No contact number)

The Wyandot Memorial Hospital Guild Annual Tea will be held on Monday, 1:30pm at the hospital conference room. Annual membership dues are $2.

(904-305-3600)

Challenged Champions Equestrian Center is seeking volunteers for their spring session and beyond. Daytime & evening opportunities available, training provided. For info: www.ChallengedChampions.com

(419-235-0626)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, Noon-6pm at the Miller City Sportsmans Club. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Bluffton Musical May Day musical “[title of show]” will be staged Friday & Saturday, May 4-5, 7:30pm. Reserved seats $15, call the BU box office or online at tickets.bluffton.edu

(419-358-3239)

Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, May 5, 9am-2pm at the Findlay Family Moose Center (W Main-Cross). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Tuesday, May 8, 8am-1pm at Good Hope Lutheran Church, Arlington. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, May 10, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family YMCA (E Lincoln St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Spring Geranium Sale on Friday, May 11, 9am-8pm and Saturday, May 12, 9am-Noon at St. Michael’s Church (Bright Rd). Cost $19, flats & baskets available in a variety of colors. Proceeds benefit Hancock County Right to Life.

(419-423-2281)

Blood Donation Drive on Wednesday, May 16, Noon-6pm at Parkview Christian Church (SR12E). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Sunday, May 20 at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)

Blood Donation Drives this week on Monday, May 21, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus and Tuesday, May 22, Noon-6pm at the Meadows of Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives this week on Tuesday, May 22, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St); on Wednesday, May 23, 3am-2pm at Hearthside Foods, McComb and on Friday, May 25, Noon-6pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)