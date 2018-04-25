Special Prosecutor To Investigate Putnam County Nursing Home Death

4/25/18 – 12:27 P.M.

The State of Ohio has appointed a special prosecutor to investigate a death at a Putnam County nursing home. The Lima News reports Debra Wehrle will look into the circumstances surrounding the death of 76-year-old Phyllis Campbell at the Hilty Home in Pandora. Wehrle is a senior assistant attorney general with the Ohio Attorney General’s office

Workers at the nursing home found Campbell dead outside of the facility on January 7. A state report issued later that month was highly critical of the Hilty Home.