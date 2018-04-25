Detroit Residents Stage Protest In Front Of Marathon Headquarters

4/25/18 – 12:15 P.M.

Some Detroit area residents were in Findlay protesting Marathon Petroleum today. Courier reporter Eileen McClory says the group wants Marathon to buy the remaining homes in a neighborhood near the company’s Detroit refinery…

Crain’s Detroit reported in 2011 that Marathon offered to buy 500 properties in the neighborhood. The company made the offers after expanding the refinery in southwest Detroit.

