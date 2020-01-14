Ohio Supreme Court To Hear Appeals After Doctor’s Conviction Overturned
(ONN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio has agreed to hear appeals in the case of a Bluffton doctor whose conviction on charges that he groped some of his female patients was overturned.
A jury found doctor James Gideon guilty of sexual imposition in 2018 in Lima.
He was sentenced to six months in jail and classified as a sex offender.
An appeals court overturned the conviction because the trial judge rejected a defense motion to suppress statements Gideon made to a medical board investigator.
The appellate court found Gideon’s statements weren’t voluntary.
Both the prosecution and defense are contesting parts of the appellate court decision.