Online Fundraiser For Family Of Ottawa Woman Killed In Crash

A GoFundMe account has been established for the family of an Ottawa woman who was killed in a crash.

Angie Schumaker, 39, died after being involved in a crash on U.S. 224 near County Road 5 in Putnam County on the morning of January 10th.

Schumaker was the wife of Brad Schumaker, the coach of Ottawa-Glandorf’s junior varsity boys basketball team.

The GoFundMe page says Angie Schumaker touched many lives whether through her children, her work and many other ways.

Angie leaves behind her husband Brad and four young boys.

“For those near or far, Brad and the boys appreciate your generosity, and continued prayers are encouraged,” the post concluded.