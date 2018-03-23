Ohio Supreme Court To Hold Session In Putnam County

3/23/18 – 5:24 A.M.

The Ohio Supreme Court is holding a session in Putnam County next month. The Putnam County Sentinel reports justices will hold official proceedings in the Ottawa-Glandorf High School auditorium on April 11.

Putnam County Probate-Juvenile Court Judge Michael Borer says having the court session held in school gives students a chance to learn more about how the justice system works. Students can talk to attorneys presenting their cases to the judges.

The session is also open to the general public.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel