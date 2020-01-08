Ohio Woman Making History In Bid For State Legislature

A woman from Perrysburg is making history as the first Muslim to ever run for the Ohio State Senate.

Democrat Reem Subei has announced her candidacy for the District 2 seat currently held by Republican Theresa Gavarone, of Bowling Green.

Subei says she realizes the significance of stepping into the race.

“It really represents the beauty of diversification of our nation, and all people should be part of the composition of our statehouse.”

Subei currently works as a civil rights attorney for the nonprofit law firm Able.