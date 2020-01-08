Petition Seeks Medical Marijuana For Browns And Bengals Fans

Medical marijuana could be the cure for whatever ails Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals fans.

The Ohio State Medical Board says being a fan of one of the two teams is one of nearly 30 conditions being considered for an expansion of the medical marijuana program.

A petition nominating the condition cites the stress of rooting for the Browns and Bengals.

In 2019 the Browns and Bengals combined for an 8-24 record while splitting the Battle of Ohio season series.