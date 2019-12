Minimum wage workers in Ohio will get a small raise on Wednesday.

Beginning January 1st, 2020, the state’s minimum wage will increase to $8.70 an hour, which is a raise of 15-cents.

Ohio will be among 24 states seeing their workers get a raise this coming year.

Even with the raise, the Buckeye state will pay its minimum wage workers less than neighbors Michigan and West Virginia, but more than Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Kentucky.