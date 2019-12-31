OSHP Urging People To Celebrate New Year’s Responsibly

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging people to celebrate the New Year’s holiday responsibly, which includes designating a sober driver.

The highway patrol’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign.

“We take impaired driving seriously and remain dedicated to enforcing Ohio’s OVI laws,” said Colonel Richard S. Fambro.

“We can’t fight the battle against impaired driving on our own – we need your commitment to make our roads safe. You can help us save lives and make our roads safer when you designate a sober driver.”

The New Year’s holiday reporting period begins Tuesday, December 31 at midnight and ends on Wednesday, January 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Eleven fatal crashes killed 12 people during the four-day 2018-2019 New Year’s holiday reporting period. Seven of those crashes and fatalities were OVI related.

Of the 9 fatalities in which safety belts were available, seven were unbelted.

During last year’s reporting period, the Patrol made 458 arrests for OVI.

The highway patrol reminds drivers to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or make other arrangements.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers and drug activity to the Patrol by calling #677.

Safe Ride Home is a way for people in Hancock County to get home safely after their New Year’s party.