One Car Crash Injures Findlay Man

5/31/19 – 6:48 A.M.

A one-car crash injured a Findlay man Thursday afternoon. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 139 and Portage Township Road 109.

35-year-old Kevin Ziegler was driving west on Road 109 when he didn’t stop at a stop sign at the intersection and hit a utility pole on the west side of the road. Ziegler went to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crash Location: