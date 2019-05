5/31/19 – 6:42 A.M.

The doors have closed for good at St. Wendelin Catholic School in Fostoria. Thursday marked the final day of classes. St. Wendelin officials announced in January they would close the school at the end of this academic year. Declining enrollment, limited financial resources, and increasing costs led to the decision.

St. Wendelin closed its high school in 2017.

