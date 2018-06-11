One Injured In Weekend Three-Car Crash

6/11/18 – 7:42 A.M.

A three-car crash injured one person in Findlay Saturday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department says the collision happened at the intersection of Bright Road and Romick Parkway around 1 p.m.

33-year-old Bray Dauterman of Fostoria was driving north on Bright Road when he hit the back of a car driven by 24-year-old Joseph Grandon of Findlay. The impact of the crash caused Grandon’s car to hit the back of a stopped BMW driven by 29-year-old Lance Geuther.

Hanco EMS took Grandon to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment. Police cited Dauterman for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.