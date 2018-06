06/11/18 – 6:20 P.M.

Hancock Public Health is taking part in the GOLD plate program. Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said that this program will help restaurants offer healthier choices.

Baroudi explained that the program will promote healthy foods at participating restaurants.

He added that they will release a pamphlet with participating restaurants soon.