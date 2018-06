06/11/18 – 6:26 P.M.

The OSU Extension Office is looking to help people handle food preservation. Program Coordinator of Family and Consumer Sciences Peg Meents said they will have a class on canning food.

Peg Meents

Meents said that the class will be from 5-7 p.m. at the OSU Extension. You can call them to register for that class at 419-422-3851.