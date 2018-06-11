Mayor Mihalik Gives An Update On Conference Of Mayors Meeting
06/11/18 – 6:34 P.M.
Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik gave an update on the 86th U.S. Conference of Mayors annual meeting in Boston. She explained that the conference gives a voice to issues that affect cities.
Mihalik added that they cover a large number of topics.
She said that they also discuss how cities can work together to ease the burden on others. She said that this helps lead to idea creation and to see what works and what doesn’t.