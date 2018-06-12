Community Events for Tuesday, June 12

The village of Jenera will hold their Community Garage Sales this Friday and Saturday. Maps are available at any sale site.

(No contact number)

Community Yard Sales in the village of Houcktown Friday, 9am-5pm & Saturday, 9am-2pm. Food available at the community church.

(No contact number)

Marcus Landin Memorial Benefit on Saturday at Four Seasons Park, Kalida. 5K Run/Walk at 8am, Chicken BBQ (11am-1pm), Silent Auction, more. Call for BBQ tickets.

(419-234-8672)

Lunch in the Park (BBQ chicken, brats & dogs) on Thursday, June 21, 11am-1pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center. Dine in, eat at Waterworks Park or carry-out available (please call ahead). Live entertainment.

(419-523-5593)

The annual Mark Gillfillan 5K Memorial Run/Walk will be held on Friday, June 22 at Riverdale School. Registration at 5:30pm, event begins at 7pm. Cost $20 for the 5K, $12 for the one-mile memorial walk and $10 for the kids (age 8 & under) quarter-mile fun run. Proceeds benefit the Mark Gillfillan Scholarship Fund. For info: www.5K4Mark.com

(419-722-8020)

Author David Greer will speak about his book “God Is Merciful: The Colorful Career of John E. Egan” on Saturday, June 23, 2-4pm at Hull’s Trace Wine Cellar, Arlington. Egan was attorney to notorious con men and outlaws such as John Dillinger. Free.

(No contact number)

The Original Reunion Band in concert on Saturday, June 23, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Food, raffles, more. Free admission, proceeds and donations benefit Flag City Honor Flight.

(No contact number)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)

12th annual Car Show & Chicken BBQ on Saturday, July 7 at County Line Church (N Hardin Rd), Harrod. Registration 11am, awards at 3pm. Entry fee $10. BBQ 11am-2pm, $8 in advance (call for tickets). For info: www.CountyLikeCOB.com

(419-649-5364)