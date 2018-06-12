Hancock County Woman Affected By Multi-State Salmonella Outbreak

6/12/18 – 5:06 A.M.

A multi-state salmonella outbreak made a local resident sick last month. The Ohio Department of Health has confirmed the outbreak sent a 73-year-old Hancock County woman to the hospital in May. She is recovering from the illness.

The news comes as Caito foods issued a recall notice for several products last Friday. The recall includes pre-cut watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and fruit medleys containing at least one of those melons. The salmonella outbreak in eight states comes from pre-cut melon sold at Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, and Kroger stores among others not in our area. Hancock Public Health Epidemiologist Chad Masters says they don’t know where the woman bought the melon that made her sick.

The outbreak started in late April. Salmonella causes fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain in healthy people. It can cause fatal infections in people with weekend immune systems, young children, and the elderly.

