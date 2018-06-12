Security Cameras Bust People Mixing Trash With Recycling In Putnam County

6/12/18 – 5:16 A.M.

If you throw trash away with your recycling in Putnam County, you could get an official reminder asking you not to do that again. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the county is sending letters to offenders. In some cases, police officers are reminding residents about what they can take to the recycling center at the fairgrounds.

The recycling center has several security cameras. Alaina Siefker at the County Commissioners office can use video from the cameras to identify who is dropping off non-recyclable items by using the license plate on their car.

The county says trash left with recycling slows down the recycling process and causes costly repairs.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel