One Person Injured In Weekend Crash On I-75

A semi and a car collided on I-75 in southern Hancock County over the weekend. The State Highway Patrol says the crash happened in the southbound lanes of the interstate near State Route 235 around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.

78-year-old Richard Adams of Cincinnati was driving south when he hit the back of a semi driven by 45-year-old Jeffrey Black of Canada. Hanco EMS took Adams to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

Troopers cited Adams for failure to maintain an assured clear distance.