Sycamore Woman Injured In Weekend Crash

9/18/18 – 7:12 A.M.

A rollover crash injured a Sycamore woman over the past weekend. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened on State Route 103 around 5:45 p.m. Sunday.

46-year-old Jodie Magnusson was driving west near 7751 State Route 103 when she went off the road. She over-corrected and came back across the road, where she hit a ditch and overturned.

Sycamore EMS took Magnusson to Wyandot Memorial Hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries. Deputies cited her for driving under the influence.