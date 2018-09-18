Carey Moves Forward With “Safe Routes To School” Program

9/18/18 – 7:23 A.M.

Carey is moving forward with a Safe Routes to School grant project. Village council passed an ordinance to take part in the program that will provide around $306,000 in state funding during their Monday meeting.

The grant will provide money for the school and village to build sidewalks around the South Vance Street area near the new school. The grant could also pay for road improvements that make the area safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Carey officials estimate paying around $4,500 locally for the improvements. They won’t know the final amount until sometime in 2020.

MORE: The Courier