Questions About Fostoria School Dress Code Raised

9/18/18 – 7:33 A.M.

Fostoria parents raised several questions about the district’s dress code during a Monday school board meeting. The Review-Times reports many asked about an uptick in code violations.

Fostoria Junior/Senior High School Principal Drew Bauman said they’ve stepped up enforcement of the dress code this year. Bauman said students took advantage of warnings without consequence last school year. Assistant Principal Mike Daring added, “the reason for the rejuvenated commitment to enforcing policy is because of the noncompliance, the blatant disregard for the dress code.”

MORE: Review-Times