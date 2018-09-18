Strong September Propels Surge In Hancock County Income Tax Collections

9/18/18 – 11:21 A.M.

After a year of mostly declining sales tax revenues in Hancock County, the numbers suddenly look more promising. County Auditor Charity Rauschenberg says the latest figures from the state show collections are now up 1 percent compared to last year…

Rauschenberg says they are still looking to see where the uptick came from. She adds it appears consumer use may have played a role…

Rauschenberg says consumer use includes taxes collected from production rather than people spending money in stores.

Rauschenberg says the sudden increase in numbers is a pleasant surprise.