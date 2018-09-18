Cory-Rawson Superintendent Talks About State Report Cards

09/18/18 – 6:51 P.M.

Many schools in our area didn’t appear to score well on their report cards but that doesn’t mean they’re bad schools. Cory-Rawson Schools superintendent Bob Hlasko explained that the rating system is confusing.

Bob Hlasko

He said that this shows how many of the schools are doing exactly what the state expects or surpassing it. He added that these compilation reports don’t do schools justice.

Bob Hlasko

Hlasko said that this doesn’t show what has been improved on in the schools. He added that Cory-Rawson High School scored very well in several categories when compared to county schools, as did the elementary school. But when added together the schools got a lower grade.