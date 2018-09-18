Marathon Representatives Discuss Energy Efficiency At The University Of Findlay

09/18/18 – 6:48 P.M.

Representatives of Marathon Petroleum Corporation talked about energy efficiency and sustainability at the University of Findlay Tuesday. Vince Lichtinger and Dan Short talked about how the company maximizes its energy efficiencies. MPC develops roadmaps for its refineries to become greener. The company also tries to keep its products clean and useful.

They also covered how the company is lowering greenhouse gasses by using bigger plants. This helped them earn 75% of the certification labels awarded to refineries by the EPA.