Community Events for Wednesday, September 19

Blood Donation Drives Today, 9am-3pm at the Findlay Family YMCA (E Lincoln St) and Noon-6pm at Parkview Christian Church (SR12E). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

A Wellness Program on HPV Vaccinations, Preventable Cancers and Colon Cancer Prevention Today, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Lindamood Room. Free, call to register. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Soup & Pie Day Tomorrow, 11am-3pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Center. Beef vegetable or bean and ham soup, brats, chicken salad and assorted homemade pies available. Live music, more.

(No contact number)

Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Spoons Game Night for teens (for grades 6-12) Tomorrow, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Free. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, 9am at the University of Findlay Koehler Center. Games, entertainment, crafts, music, kids’ zone, food, more. For info and to register: www.alz.org/nwohio/walk

(800-272-3900)

14th annual Bluffton Fall Festival Saturday. Events begin at 8:30am and continue through the day downtown, at the Swiss Community Historical Society Homestead, Bluffton Family Recreation, Bluffton Hospital, Mennonite Memorial Home and Maple Crest Senior Living Village. For the complete schedule and times, visit: www.BlufftonFallFestival.com

(No contact number)

5th annual De Colores Dash 5K Color Run/Walk on Saturday, 5pm at Bluffton Family Recreation. Proceeds benefit Project Hope and the Bluffton Food Pantry. Sponsored by Bluffton Trinity United Methodist Church.

(419-204-5153)

Presentation on Human Trafficking on Tuesday, September 25, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library’s Lindamood Room. Free, no registration required. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, September 27, 10am-3pm at the offices of The Courier (W Sandusky St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at: www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library will host a Robotics Program for kids on Friday, September 28, 2pm in the Children’s Program Room. Free for grades 2-6. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

2nd annual Craft Sale on Saturday, September 29, 10am-5pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Baked goods, candles, ornaments, artwork, candles, more. Food available. Free admission.

(419-456-3495)

Dance Party on Saturday, October 6, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Center (W Main-Cross). Cover charge $10/person.

(419-348-5195)

The Toledo Symphony will perform a community concert on Friday, October 12, 7pm at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria. Tickets $10, available at the parish office.

(419-435-6692)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 27 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Pre-party at 5pm, Bingo at 7pm. Cost $40, including appetizers, door prizes, more. Proceeds to benefit the Elks Building Fund. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)

Harvest Bazaar on Saturday, November 3, 9am-2:30pm at Arcadia United Methodist Church. Crafts, bake sale, quilt giveaway, silent auction, homemade food, more.

(419-348-8227 or 419-306-7325)