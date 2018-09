09/19/18 – 3:16 A.M.

Findlay City Council had the first reading of an ordinance to adopt a credit card policy for government cards. City Auditor Jim Staschiak said that the city has a policy to protect the cards but that it hasnt been adopted.

Staschiak explained that the policy needs to be adopted because of new state legislation.

The legislation says that all communities must have a policy in place by January 30 of next year.