City Of Findlay Partners With Purchasing Alliance To Save Money

09/19/18 – 3:00 A.M.

The City of Findlay has become a member of the purchasing alliance U.S. Communities. Service director Brian Thomas explained that this eliminates a lot of hassle when the city has to buy assets.

Brian Thomas

Thomas said that there are items that dont have a state bid, which requires the city to go through a lengthy process. By joining U.S. Communities, the city will save time and money.

Council voted to suspend the rules requiring three votes and passed the ordinance on its first reading.