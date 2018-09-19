Findlay Man Sentenced In Child Porn Case

9/19/18 – 5:07 A.M.

A Findlay man will spend 120 days in jail after he pleaded no contest to several counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor. Judge Jonathan Starn also sentenced 33-year-Ronald Hoke to five years of community control sanctions. Hoke will serve his sentence in 20-day increments. He’ll also have to register as a Tier II sex offender.

Hoke originally faced 12 counts of child pornography. The state dropped eight charges as part of a plea deal.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle says Hoke used search terms on his computer to look for child pornography. FBI agents found videos and photos downloaded on Hoke’s computer during their investigation.

Hoke is legally blind and also has Asperger’s syndrome. The AP says people with Asperger’s can have high intelligence and narrow, sometimes obsessive interests. They can also lack social skills.

MORE: The Courier