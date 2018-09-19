Van Buren Still Trying To Fill Open School Board Seat

9/19/18 – 5:14 A.M.

Hancock County Probate Judge Kristen Johnson will have to pick the newest member of the Van Buren school board. That’s because the board wasn’t able to pick a new member this week. Superintendent Tim Myers issued a statement that said the board was “presented with two extremely competent and talented candidates. Unfortunately, the board is unable to reach a decision in favor of one candidate and is now at an impasse.”

Both Scott Grant and Karen Flanagan are up for the job. Flanagan previously served on the board for 12 years. Scott Grant is an assistant professor of business at the University of Findlay. He has also served as Van Buren’s athletic director in the past.

The position is open because Dolores Cramer resigned when she moved out of the school district.

MORE: The Courier