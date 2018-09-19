Overtime Costs Up In Fostoria

9/19/18 – 5:22 A.M.

Overtime costs are up in Fostoria. The Review-Times reports that through September 13 the city has spent more than $498,000 on overtime costs. The police department accounts for more than $254,000. The fire department has logged more than $181,000.

Mayor Eric Keckler says the city is hiring police officers and firefighters. He says they are currently working on background checks for the applicants.

Keckler says the entire state is seeing a decline in people applying for police and firefighter jobs. He adds that’s made it hard to fill open safety service positions.

MORE: Review-Times