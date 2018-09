9/19/18 – 5:28 A.M.

Putnam County residents can take part in a walk-in flu shot clinic next week. The Lima News reports the Putnam County Health Department is hosting the clinic on September 27 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The health department is at 256 Williamstown Road in Ottawa.

The cost is $10 for people 18-years-old and younger. It’s $33 for everyone else.

For more information, you can call 419-523-5608.