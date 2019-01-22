ONU Holding MLK Jr. Celebration This Evening

1/22/19 – 5:29 A.M.

Ohio Northern University’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration is coming up tonight. The school is hosting Michael Benitez to headline an event at 7 p.m. in the English Chapel at ONU. Benitez is dean of diversity and inclusion and the chief diversity officer and Title IX officer at the University of Puget Sound.

The theme of this year’s talk is, “The time is always now: Upholding legacies of diversity leadership in 21st century America.”