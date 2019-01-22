Carey Officials Reviewing ODOT Safety Study

1/22/19 – 6:42 A.M.

Carey officials have received an ODOT safety study for South Vance Street. Village Administrator Roy Johnson says they are reviewing the report. He adds, “there may be some recommendations to be forthcoming for this area, specifically with all the new development going on.”

The area in question includes the Carey School. School officials have asked for a traffic light in front of the building. Blanchard Valley Health System is also building a medical clinic in the area, which could increase traffic.

MORE: Update on Carey wastewater treatment plant project